Chinese City Launches Intelligent Commercial Satellite Production Line
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) An intelligent production line capable of manufacturing over 150 small commercial satellites annually, each weighing between 50 and 500 kg, was launched Friday at an industrial park in the central Chinese city of Zhuzhou.
Owned by private company Hunan Satellite Technology Co., Ltd., the new production line in Hunan Province is expected to bolster the country's commercial satellite industry. The company said that it has already secured satellite orders and will begin production immediately upon the line's launch.
The company's satellite-making facility includes a research and development center, a satellite-manufacturing factory, a space environment testing center, and a space materials testing and evaluation center.
The line was launched during the 3rd International Summit on BDS (BeiDou Navigation Satellite System) Applications in the city, which highlighted the growth and prospects of the satellite-related industry.
