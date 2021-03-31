Chinese City Near Myanmar Border Locked Down Over New COVID Cases - Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China locked down the city of Ruili near the Myanmar border after registering six new COVID-19 cases, the local authorities said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021)

On Tuesday, the city registered six local COVID-19 cases � one Myanmar national and five Chinese � and three asymptomatic carriers � all Myanmar citizens.

Since Tuesday the authorities blocked the traffic in and out of the city.

Those who need to leave Ruili must provide a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours. The traffic control will be lifted as soon as the authorities test the whole population, which is around 210,000 people.

City inhabitants are forbidden to leave their homes for a week. The authorities have closed down all facilities, except for supermarkets and pharmacies.

China, which identified the first COVID-19 case, has registered 90,159 people infected with the virus, and more than 4,600 people have died of the disease.