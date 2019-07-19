Chinese city seeks win-win collaboration with London

The promotion of Yangzhou, a city in east China's Jiangsu Province, was held Thursday in London to enhance the financial connection and economic cooperation between the two cities

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ):The promotion of Yangzhou, a city in east China's Jiangsu Province, was held Thursday in London to enhance the financial connection and economic cooperation between the two cities.

According to Xia Xinmin, mayor of Yangzhou, all kinds of financial capital is welcome to support the development of the city's industry.

"In recent years, Yangzhou has continuously deepened strategic cooperation with domestic and foreign investors, vigorously promoted the in-depth integration of financial resources and industrial development, and coordinated financial services and real economy to support the high-quality development of the city," said the Chinese mayor.

Ma Hui, minister of the Chinese embassy in the UK, said in his speech that the two sides may continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation in scientific and technological innovation, and expand new platforms for cooperation based on their respective development needs and advantages.

Lise Bertelsen, Executive Director of China-Britain Business Council, also noted the positive development of the bilateral ties between Britain and China, saying "The UK-China relationship has continued to be positive.

We just concluded an extremely successful economic and financial dialogue." She admits the uncertainties facing her country as the UK is going through "a significant change", but believes there is "a lot of potential".

"We think there are opportunities for the UK towards China, and vice verse...the government message is about a Global Britain, and we are all looking outbound," she continued.

The meeting was attended by nearly 80 representatives from business associations, financial institutions and other companies in the UK. During the event, senior managers from Bank of China London Branch, London Stock Exchange and Miller Insurance introduced their respective products of cross-border financial services.

Yangzhou is located in the core area of Yangtze River Economic Belt, one of the most dynamic areas in China. Alongside the Yangtze River and close to the East China Sea, the city takes pride in its time-honored history and well-developed economy.