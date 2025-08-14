Chinese Climber Dies In K2 Rockfall Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:56 AM
A Chinese mountaineer Jing Guan was killed on Wednesday when she was struck on the head by a falling rock while descending from Camp-1 on K2, officials said
GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A Chinese mountaineer Jing Guan was killed on Wednesday when she was struck on the head by a falling rock while descending from Camp-1 on K2, officials said.
According to Faizullah Faraq the spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government the incident occurred as the climber was returning from the high camp.
“She died on the spot due to the impact,” he confirmed.
The body is located roughly 100 to 150 metres above the advance base camp, Mr Faraq said, adding that the expedition was organised by the Nepal-based tour company Imagine Nepal.
An evacuation mission is on standby in Gilgit and will be carried out during daylight hours, depending on weather conditions, the spokesperson added.
