UrduPoint.com

Chinese Coast Guard Busts Maritime Smuggling Ring

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:14 PM

Chinese coast guard busts maritime smuggling ring

A maritime smuggling gang operating in multiple places including Hebei, Fujian and Taiwan has been busted by China Coast Guard (CCG) forces in east China's Shandong Province, according to a CCG statement

BEIJING, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A maritime smuggling gang operating in multiple places including Hebei, Fujian and Taiwan has been busted by China Coast Guard (CCG) forces in east China's Shandong Province, according to a CCG statement.

Eight suspects involved in the case were captured and the ship along with 40 containers was seized, it said.

The smuggled goods included electronic parts, used auto parts, used batteries and red wine.

While patrolling the waters off Shandong's Weihai city, the local coast guard found a cargo ship that was unable to produce any freight, customs or taxation papers for the goods on board, and was suspected of smuggling, the CCG statement said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

The CCG has vowed to maintain a high-pressure crackdown on illegal maritime activities, and intensify patrols and inspections to safeguard maritime safety.

Related Topics

China Weihai

Recent Stories

China's transport investment reaches nearly 2.2 tr ..

China's transport investment reaches nearly 2.2 trln yuan in Jan.-Aug

1 minute ago
 UAE announces 189 new COVID-19 cases, 287 recoveri ..

UAE announces 189 new COVID-19 cases, 287 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 Thailand's industrial output drops 4.15 pct in Aug ..

Thailand's industrial output drops 4.15 pct in August

1 minute ago
 Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded for Discoveries of ..

Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded for Discoveries of Receptors for Temperature, To ..

1 minute ago
 Former President of Georgia Saakashvili May Refuse ..

Former President of Georgia Saakashvili May Refuse Extradition Himself - Lawyer

1 minute ago
 700 poultry units to be distributed in two distric ..

700 poultry units to be distributed in two districts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.