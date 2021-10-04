Chinese coast guard busts maritime smuggling ring

A maritime smuggling gang operating in multiple places including Hebei, Fujian and Taiwan has been busted by China Coast Guard (CCG) forces in east China's Shandong Province, according to a CCG statement

BEIJING, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A maritime smuggling gang operating in multiple places including Hebei, Fujian and Taiwan has been busted by China Coast Guard (CCG) forces in east China's Shandong Province, according to a CCG statement.

Eight suspects involved in the case were captured and the ship along with 40 containers was seized, it said.

The smuggled goods included electronic parts, used auto parts, used batteries and red wine.

While patrolling the waters off Shandong's Weihai city, the local coast guard found a cargo ship that was unable to produce any freight, customs or taxation papers for the goods on board, and was suspected of smuggling, the CCG statement said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

The CCG has vowed to maintain a high-pressure crackdown on illegal maritime activities, and intensify patrols and inspections to safeguard maritime safety.