UrduPoint.com

Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away From Disputed Islets

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 10:34 PM

Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away From Disputed Islets

Chinese coast guards said they chased five Japanese ships away from the waters surrounding a group of disputed islets in the East China Sea on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Chinese coast guards said they chased five Japanese ships away from the waters surrounding a group of disputed islets in the East China Sea on Monday.

"Ships of China's maritime police acted within the law and took necessary measures, making a warning and driving (the ships) away," the coast guard agency said on social media.

China urged Japan to refrain from illegal action near the islands, which are claimed by both nations.

The contested islands are located east of Taiwan and are administered by Japan, which calls them the Senkaku Islands.

China refers to them as the Diaoyu Islands.

Japan claims to have had sovereignty over the islands since 1895, while China argues that they were marked as Chinese territory on Japanese maps dated 1783 and 1785.

The United States took control over the islands during WWII and handed them over to Japan in 1972. China says that the islands were seized illegally by Japan, while Japan claims that China only became interested in them after shale oil was discovered under the seabed.

Related Topics

Police China Social Media Oil Japan United States From

Recent Stories

Renowned Hockey Player Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84 - ..

Renowned Hockey Player Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84 - National Hockey League

46 seconds ago
 FES in collaboration with Law Ministry holds consu ..

FES in collaboration with Law Ministry holds consultative session for domestic w ..

47 seconds ago
 McIlroy comes through 'battle' to edge bitter riva ..

McIlroy comes through 'battle' to edge bitter rival Reed in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 UNEP to partner with Climate Change Ministry on 'L ..

UNEP to partner with Climate Change Ministry on 'Living Indus Initiative'

30 minutes ago
 Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh condemns ..

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh condemns Peshawar blast

30 minutes ago
 Newly appointed commissioner assumes charge

Newly appointed commissioner assumes charge

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.