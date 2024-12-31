Open Menu

Chinese College Strengthens China-Pakistan Educational Ties With Vocational Training For Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Yunnan Land and Resources Vocational College, China, in collaboration with the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) of Pakistan, successfully conducted five short-term vocational training sessions for over 400 attendance at the China-Pakistan Resource and Environmental International College from Dec 16 to 20, which is part of the joint China-Pakistan dual-degree vocational education program.

The training covered various key areas, including workplace etiquette, cross-border e-commerce, and financial management. The objective was to enhance the knowledge and skills of Pakistani youth in specific fields, improving their career competitiveness and cross-cultural communication abilities. This initiative further strengthens Sino-Pakistani cooperation in vocational education and talent development, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

Since its establishment in 2023, the China-Pakistan Resource and Environmental International College has enrolled 24 international students in geological surveys and mineral exploration, and 17 students in engineering surveying.

According to sources, this training represents the second phase of online vocational training for overseas youth talent under the college's China-Pakistan program, bringing the total number of trained participants to nearly 800. Leveraging an international cloud education platform, these programs are designed to cultivate local talents who are equipped with both theoretical and practical skills to serve international enterprises.

APP/asg

