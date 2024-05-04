Open Menu

Chinese Comedy "The Last Frenzy" Tops Chinese Box Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" tops Chinese box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" claimed the top spot on the daily box office chart in the Chinese mainland on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, exploring life's choices in the face of death, raked in 84.53 million Yuan (about 11.9 million U.S. Dollars) on the third day of its release.

The action thriller "Formed Police Unit," ranked second, grossing 76.19 million yuan in box office revenue on Friday. It narrates the story of the Chinese peacekeeping police.

Hong Kong action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" came in third with a daily box office earning of 53.76 million yuan.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 309.54 million yuan on Friday.

Related Topics

Police Film And Movies China From Top Million

Recent Stories

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

16 hours ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

16 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

16 hours ago
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

16 hours ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

16 hours ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

16 hours ago
 Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

16 hours ago
 Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

16 hours ago
 Health authorities asked for action against allege ..

Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World