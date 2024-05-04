Chinese Comedy "The Last Frenzy" Tops Chinese Box Office
Published May 04, 2024
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" claimed the top spot on the daily box office chart in the Chinese mainland on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The film, exploring life's choices in the face of death, raked in 84.53 million Yuan (about 11.9 million U.S. Dollars) on the third day of its release.
The action thriller "Formed Police Unit," ranked second, grossing 76.19 million yuan in box office revenue on Friday. It narrates the story of the Chinese peacekeeping police.
Hong Kong action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" came in third with a daily box office earning of 53.76 million yuan.
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 309.54 million yuan on Friday.
