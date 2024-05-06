Open Menu

Chinese Comedy "The Last Frenzy" Tops Chinese Box Office

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" claimed the top spot on the daily box office chart in the Chinese mainland on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, exploring life's choices in the face of death, raked in 79.73 million Yuan (about 11.01 million U.S. Dollars) on the fourth day of its release.

The action thriller "Formed Police Unit," ranked second, grossing 61.83 million yuan in box office revenue on Saturday. It narrates the story of the Chinese peacekeeping police.

Hong Kong action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" came in third with a daily box office earning of 55.82 million yuan.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 277.83 million yuan on Saturday.

