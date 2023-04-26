UrduPoint.com

Chinese Commerce Minister, Bavarian Minister-President Discuss Trade Cooperation - Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 10:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder discussed deepening regional trade and economic cooperation, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting took place on April 25 in Munich.

"The sides openly exchanged views on issues such as deepening regional trade and economic cooperation between China and Germany, expanding bilateral trade and investment, maintaining the stability of industrial chains and supply chains, strengthening cooperation in environmental protection and reducing carbon emissions," the ministry said.

