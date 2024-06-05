Chinese Commerce Minister Calls For "real Fair Competition"
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM
LISBON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Visiting Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao called here on Tuesday for "real fair competition" in economic and commercial areas while meeting with representatives from Chinese enterprises operating in Portugal.
At the roundtable also attended by Zhao Bentang, the Chinese ambassador to Portugal, some representatives voiced concerns over the European Union's recent actions against Chinese enterprises under the disguise of "fair competition."
The minister said those accusations of "unfair competition" against China are groundless, and true fair competition should be open, cooperative, and mutually beneficial, rather than protectionist and exclusive.
China welcomes healthy competition and opposes any form of vicious competition designed to stifle growth, Wang said.
Recent Stories
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal
ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union
FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters
More Stories From World
-
'It's too much': Spain's Balearic Isles battle overtourism28 minutes ago
-
Surging far right risks making Belgium even more ungovernable38 minutes ago
-
Djokovic withdrawal shakes up French Open as Swiatek roars into semis38 minutes ago
-
Body recovery 'called off' at Papua New Guinea landslide site58 minutes ago
-
Canada regulator orders streamers to pay to support local content1 hour ago
-
SCO TEMP grants Pakistan House member of its think tank alliance1 hour ago
-
'Pretty cool': US kids discover remains of teen T-Rex1 hour ago
-
Biden takes election duel with Trump to France1 hour ago
-
Biden to meet with Zelensky in France, at G7 in Italy1 hour ago
-
UK leaders clash in TV debate as Farage enters election fray2 hours ago
-
First batch of Pakistani fresh aquatic products arrives in Kashgar, China2 hours ago
-
India's Modi set for tougher ride after close election win2 hours ago