Chinese Commerce Minister Calls For "real Fair Competition"

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

LISBON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Visiting Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao called here on Tuesday for "real fair competition" in economic and commercial areas while meeting with representatives from Chinese enterprises operating in Portugal.

At the roundtable also attended by Zhao Bentang, the Chinese ambassador to Portugal, some representatives voiced concerns over the European Union's recent actions against Chinese enterprises under the disguise of "fair competition."

The minister said those accusations of "unfair competition" against China are groundless, and true fair competition should be open, cooperative, and mutually beneficial, rather than protectionist and exclusive.

China welcomes healthy competition and opposes any form of vicious competition designed to stifle growth, Wang said.

