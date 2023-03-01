UrduPoint.com

Chinese Commerce Ministry Accuses US Of Unilateral 'Trade Bullying,' Double Standards

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 07:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The United States has been engaged in unilateral "trade bullying" and double trade standards in recent years, disrupting global supply chains, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Office of the US Trade Representative released a report criticizing China's trade policies and its failure to fulfill its obligations to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The US, in its "false accusations," ignores China's major achievements in fulfilling its WTO obligations, distorts the country's success in establishing a market economy and denies its contribution to the development of the multilateral trading system and the world economy, the commerce ministry said.

"The Chinese side strongly opposes this," the ministry said in a statement.

The commerce ministry also noted that over the past years, Washington has been "actively engaged in unilateral trade bullying," applying double standards, disrupting global production and supply chains, and undermining effectiveness of the multilateral trade system.

