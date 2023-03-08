UrduPoint.com

Chinese Commerce Ministry Believes Trade Dialogue With US Must Be Continued

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) It is important for China and the US to maintain dialogue and interaction between their trade departments, and Beijing is ready to make every effort to resolve bilateral trade problems, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In our opinion, it is very important for the parties to maintain dialogue and interaction between trade departments, we are open about the desire of (US Secretary of Commerce Gina) Raimondo to visit China," the ministry said, commenting on the US official's intention to pay a visit to the country.

However, China has not yet received an official proposal regarding Raimondo's visit, the ministry noted.

"The Chinese side will continue to make efforts to resolve mutual concerns through dialogue, as well as to promote constructive and business-like cooperation," the ministry added.

Last week, Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said that China was ready to hold frank consultations with the US on lifting restrictions in bilateral trade and investments.

He pointed out that the sides needed to create "a stable, predictable environment for China-US trade, enhance mutual trust between enterprises of the two countries."

In February, the Biden administration imposed export restrictions on six Chinese entities for their ties to China's aerospace programs, including airships, following the takedown of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over US territory.

In late 2022, the US Department of Commerce included 36 Chinese tech companies in the so-called "entity list." This list consists of foreign companies or governments that pose a "national security risk," which means that US companies will need to obtain hard-to-get licenses to sell critical technology to these entities.

