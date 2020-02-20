UrduPoint.com
Chinese Commerce Ministry Expects Consumer Market To Start Recovering In March

The Chinese consumer market will hit the lowest point in March before entering a steady phase of growth, the deputy director of the Commerce Ministry's Market Operation Department said Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Chinese consumer market will hit the lowest point in March before entering a steady phase of growth, the deputy director of the Commerce Ministry's Market Operation Department said Thursday.

"It is very likely that the consumer market will bottom out in March before beginning to stabilize," Wang Bin said during an online press conference.

He said the epidemic of the Covid-19 disease peaked in late January. The market will remain on a rebound from April to June and improve further during the second half of the year.

The Chinese authorities ordered many factories to reduce or stop production in January in an attempt to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, which emerged at a wet market in Wuhan last December.

