Chinese Commerce Ministry Says Beijing, US To Hold Trade Talks In Near Future

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Beijing and Washington have agreed to hold a new round of trade talks in the near future, the spokesman for the Chinese Commerce Ministry, Gao Feng, said on Thursday against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's recent statement on suspending talks with China over COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters that, the US government decided to suspend its negotiations with China because of Beijing's behavior in allowing the novel coronavirus to spread to the United States and around the world.

"Both sides have agreed to hold the talk in the near future," Gao said.

More Stories From World

