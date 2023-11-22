Chinese commercial space company developing new-generation communication satellite

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) -- Chinese commercial space company GalaxySpace is developing a new-generation communication satellite to support broadband communication of mobile phones directly connected to satellites, according to the Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday.

The satellite has a carpet-shaped design, GalaxySpace founder and CEO Xu Ming said this week at the Aerospace Information Industry International Ecosystem Event 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing.

Both communication antennae and solar panels will be installed on the satellite, said Xu, noting that it is a form of phased array antenna and solar wing integrated communication satellite.

The satellite will feature a strong power system to facilitate signal transmission.

At present, the construction of space infrastructure shows a trend of low-orbit, large-scale and low-cost development, which has created opportunities for commercial space companies.

The event in Chongqing, held on Nov. 20 and 21, attracted 434 enterprises and 67 institutions from both home and abroad to discuss the development of the aerospace information industry.