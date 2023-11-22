Open Menu

Chinese Commercial Space Company Developing New-generation Communication Satellite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Chinese commercial space company developing new-generation communication satellite

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) -- Chinese commercial space company GalaxySpace is developing a new-generation communication satellite to support broadband communication of mobile phones directly connected to satellites, according to the Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday.

The satellite has a carpet-shaped design, GalaxySpace founder and CEO Xu Ming said this week at the Aerospace Information Industry International Ecosystem Event 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing.

Both communication antennae and solar panels will be installed on the satellite, said Xu, noting that it is a form of phased array antenna and solar wing integrated communication satellite.

The satellite will feature a strong power system to facilitate signal transmission.

At present, the construction of space infrastructure shows a trend of low-orbit, large-scale and low-cost development, which has created opportunities for commercial space companies.

The event in Chongqing, held on Nov. 20 and 21, attracted 434 enterprises and 67 institutions from both home and abroad to discuss the development of the aerospace information industry.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China Company Chongqing Event From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

13 hours ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

13 hours ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

13 hours ago
Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

13 hours ago
 25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

13 hours ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

13 hours ago
 Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment dr ..

Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive

13 hours ago
 IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with f ..

IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with full military honour

13 hours ago
 UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president ..

UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president's state visit

13 hours ago

More Stories From World