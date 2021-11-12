UrduPoint.com

Chinese Communist Party Brands Upcoming US Democracy Summit As Ironic

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

Chinese Communist Party Brands Upcoming US Democracy Summit as Ironic

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The idea of the United States holding a democracy summit at the time when a whole range of democratic issues is mounting in Western nations is very ironic, Jiang Jinquan, head of the Chinese Communist Party's (CPC) Central Committee's policy research office, said on Friday.

In August, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden would host the first of two Summits for Democracy in a video format from December 9-10 to gather global leaders for a discussion of challenges, successes, and ways to "strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal."

"The United States will convene a so-called Summit for Democracy next month in an attempt to revive Western democracy. Holding this summit amid many democratic issues in Western countries is a downright huge irony," Jiang told a press conference on the Sixth Plenary Session of the Central Committee in Beijing.

The purpose of the summit is nothing more than to suppress other states and split the world into various camps, he went on, adding that China always pursues a clear approach and praises "all favorable offers and friendly criticism" in this regard.

The 19th CPC Central Committee held its sixth plenary session from November 8-11, 2021, attended by the country's party elite. The participants discussed the Chinese domestic and international policies, experience, and achievements in various fields over the past century. They agreed that the CPC activities led to its strengthening and improvement over the historical period in question. 

