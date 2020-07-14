Chinese Communist Party Official Notes Progress in Sequencing Coronavirus Genome

There have been notable breakthroughs in the genomic sequencing of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and Beijing is working on safeguarding regional and global security, Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Song Tao said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) There have been notable breakthroughs in the genomic sequencing of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and Beijing is working on safeguarding regional and global security, Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Song Tao said on Tuesday.

The minister was among the participants from parliamentary parties across the globe who took part in an international online roundtable on security cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in the day.

Former Russian Prime Minister and Chairman of United Russia political party Dmitry Medvedev participated in the event as well.

"Currently, there have been considerable shifts toward sequencing the virus' genome. And we are working to safeguard international and regional security, for the benefit of other countries. There are concrete examples of such cooperation," the official said.

China was the first country to report a COVID-19 outbreak and has confirmed a total of 83,605 cases, as well as a death toll of 4,634.