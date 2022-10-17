Chinese Communist Party Says 80,000 Corrupt Officials Voluntarily Surrendered Since 2017

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Over 80,000 officials have voluntarily surrendered to the Chinese oversight authorities over corruption for the past five years, Deputy Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Xiao Pei said on Monday.

"More than 80,000 people have surrendered to the authorities responsible for discipline inspection since the 19th CCP Congress (of 2017)," Xiao said at a press conference during the 20th CCP Congress in Beijing.

The official noted that the Chinese discipline authorities had been effectively fighting corruption for more than 10 years and had initiated over 4.

7 million cases over the violation of the party's discipline since 2012.

According to Xiao, an overwhelming majority of the Chinese population supports measures of the party against corruption, finding them effective.

A large-scale campaign against corruption was initiated by Xi Jinping after he came to power as the CCP General Secretary in 2012 and China's President in 2013. Xi initiated the so-called Eight-point Regulation of the Center aimed at imposing strict discipline rules for the party's officials, including their financial accountability.