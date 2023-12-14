Open Menu

Chinese Companies Break Ground On Serbia's Expressway

Published December 14, 2023

BACKI BREG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) -- Chinese companies officially started the construction of Serbia's Backi Breg-Srpska Crnja expressway on Thursday. The 186-km route is expected to improve regional connectivity and boost economic growth.

The groundbreaking event at Backi Breg in northwest Serbia was attended by the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Milos Vucevic, Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesic, Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming, among others.

Minister Vesic emphasized the transformative impact of the expressway on the lives of citizens in the region, saying it will facilitate investments, create jobs and improve the standard of living.

Chinese Ambassador Li Ming expressed pride in the collaboration between China and Serbia on this infrastructure project, considering it a symbol of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

"China is very proud to work with Serbia to build its infrastructure. Today's event is another symbol of friendship between China and Serbia," he said.

