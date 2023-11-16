Chinese companies explore growth opportunities in Africa at tech festival

CAPE TOWN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) -- Chinese executives in digital technology have expressed confidence in the African market at an ongoing tech festival here, pledging to play a greater role in the continent's digital transformation.

The Africa Tech Festival, which concludes on Thursday in Cape Town, South Africa, featured two main events -- AfricaCom and Africa Tech, focusing on topics such as connectivity, digital inclusion, enterprise transformation and emerging technologies.

Driven by the growth prospects of the booming African market, Chinese companies seek to expand their market share as the continent experiences a digital revolution.

Over a dozen Chinese companies attended the exhibition.

Zhang Jianfeng, sales director at Shenzhen-based Signalinks Communication Technology, said the company aims to provide its cutting-edge products directly to the end user in Africa to bring technologies to the continent at a lower price.

"By this, we can get more profit. It also removes the middle man, which makes our products cheaper," Zhang told Xinhua on Thursday.