Chinese Companies Have Opportunity to Develop in Russian Market Amid Sanctions - Embassy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Chinese companies have a good opportunity to increase the share of their products and develop new niches in the Russian market amid the withdrawal of a number of Western economic operators from it, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said on Thursday.

"Chinese enterprises have a good opportunity to increase the share of their products and develop new niches in the Russian market," Morgulov told reporters.

He noted that economic relations between Chinese and Russian companies were established even before the imposition of sanctions and the cessation of work by Western companies in Russia as a result of the military operation launched by Moscow in Ukraine in late February.

"China produces a wide range of goods both for the average consumer and for industrial needs. I would like to note that large Chinese business, even before the introduction of Western restrictions, showed noticeable activity on the Russian market - many companies have representative offices in Russia, there are reliable counterparties," Morgulov said when asked whether Russia will be able to replace the necessary goods with Chinese ones.

He added that the mutual work is already underway and the Russian embassy together with the trade mission provides all kinds of support.