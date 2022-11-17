UrduPoint.com

Chinese Companies Have Opportunity To Develop In Russian Market Amid Sanctions - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Chinese Companies Have Opportunity to Develop in Russian Market Amid Sanctions - Embassy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Chinese companies have a good opportunity to increase the share of their products and develop new niches in the Russian market amid the withdrawal of a number of Western economic operators from it, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said on Thursday.

"Chinese enterprises have a good opportunity to increase the share of their products and develop new niches in the Russian market," Morgulov told reporters.

He noted that economic relations between Chinese and Russian companies were established even before the imposition of sanctions and the cessation of work by Western companies in Russia as a result of the military operation launched by Moscow in Ukraine in late February.

"China produces a wide range of goods both for the average consumer and for industrial needs. I would like to note that large Chinese business, even before the introduction of Western restrictions, showed noticeable activity on the Russian market - many companies have representative offices in Russia, there are reliable counterparties," Morgulov said when asked whether Russia will be able to replace the necessary goods with Chinese ones.

He added that the mutual work is already underway and the Russian embassy together with the trade mission provides all kinds of support.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia China February Market All From Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

2 hours ago
 US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

10 hours ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

10 hours ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

10 hours ago
 President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2 ..

President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.