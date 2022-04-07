Chinese Companies Paid Yuans for Russian Coal Supplies in March - Reports

Several Chinese companies paid for Russian coal imports in yuans last month, with the first deliveries set to arrive in April, Chinese web portal of financial news cngold.org reported on Thursday, citing the Fenwei Energy Information Service consultancy firm

The transaction is a testament to the Chinese national Currency gaining footing in global trade as a challenger to the dominance of US Dollar, the report said.

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament said its draft of the fifth package of sanctions against Russia includes a total ban on coal, among other fossil fuels.

Following the first packages of sanctions, which, among other things, significantly limited Russia's participation in foreign finance and briefly hurt the Russian currency, President Vladimir Putin ordered that all countries behind sanctions start paying for Russian gas in rubles.