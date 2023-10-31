Open Menu

Chinese Companies Participate In Madrid Tech Show

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Chinese companies participate in Madrid Tech Show

The Madrid Tech Show opened at the IFEMA exhibition center in the Spanish capital on Tuesday

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) -- The Madrid Tech Show opened at the IFEMA exhibition center in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

The two-day event is expected to host around 15,000 visitors, with over 400 companies and 350 keynote speakers in attendance.

Chinese companies such as Huawei, China Mobile International and Alibaba participated in the show, which is focusing on themes such as the cloud, cybersecurity, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), e-commerce, and digital marketing.

"This is one of the most important events we have in Europe, as it brings together all of the digitalization ecosystem, and we can meet manufacturers, clients, and engineers," Sales Data Center Manager at Huawei Spain Pedro Pablo Laina Marco told Xinhua.

Huawei is showcasing products which "reduce the carbon footprint and drive sustainability," he explained, as well as "helping to contribute to a much greener future."

"We have been watching the Spanish market for a while and we think that Madrid, as a communication hub for the south of Europe, is very important for our company," explained Chen Yong from Chinese company Kehua Tech. "This time we have brought our most up-to-date technology, and our micro-data center and modular UPS."

Related Topics

Technology Europe Mobile China Company Madrid Spain Hub Market Event All From Huawei

Recent Stories

Court acquits two accused from drugs case

Court acquits two accused from drugs case

7 minutes ago
 Minister to address delayed sports complex issues

Minister to address delayed sports complex issues

7 minutes ago
 Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zo ..

Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zone in Lakki Marwat

22 minutes ago
 USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Gove ..

Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Governance Conference

22 minutes ago
 Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok L ..

Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok Lee

24 minutes ago
Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers ..

Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers in 53 days

22 minutes ago
 Throwball Championship from Nov 14

Throwball Championship from Nov 14

22 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new ..

Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new events and activations

31 minutes ago
 SC bars accountability courts to decide NAB refere ..

SC bars accountability courts to decide NAB references

25 minutes ago
 Strike call of BPS teachers rejected: Dr Iqrar

Strike call of BPS teachers rejected: Dr Iqrar

25 minutes ago
 90% of strokes can be avoided through preventive m ..

90% of strokes can be avoided through preventive measures: Health Minister

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World