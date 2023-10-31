Chinese companies participate in Madrid Tech Show

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Madrid Tech Show opened at the IFEMA exhibition center in the Spanish capital on Tuesday

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) -- The Madrid Tech Show opened at the IFEMA exhibition center in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

The two-day event is expected to host around 15,000 visitors, with over 400 companies and 350 keynote speakers in attendance.

Chinese companies such as Huawei, China Mobile International and Alibaba participated in the show, which is focusing on themes such as the cloud, cybersecurity, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), e-commerce, and digital marketing.

"This is one of the most important events we have in Europe, as it brings together all of the digitalization ecosystem, and we can meet manufacturers, clients, and engineers," Sales Data Center Manager at Huawei Spain Pedro Pablo Laina Marco told Xinhua.

Huawei is showcasing products which "reduce the carbon footprint and drive sustainability," he explained, as well as "helping to contribute to a much greener future."

"We have been watching the Spanish market for a while and we think that Madrid, as a communication hub for the south of Europe, is very important for our company," explained Chen Yong from Chinese company Kehua Tech. "This time we have brought our most up-to-date technology, and our micro-data center and modular UPS."