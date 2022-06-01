Chinese companies to continue investment, operations in Pakistan to realise win-win results: Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday highly appreciated positive remarks by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on China-Pakistan relations and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying, the China would continue to support its companies in investing and operating in Pakistan to realise win-win results and shared development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday highly appreciated positive remarks by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on China-Pakistan relations and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying, the China would continue to support its companies in investing and operating in Pakistan to realise win-win results and shared development.

"Chinese side has noted the positive remarks by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on China-Pakistan relations and the CPEC on several occasions. His personal commitment to facilitating Chinese companies' investment and operation in Pakistan has produced noble results. We highly appreciate that," he said during his regular briefing.

Talking to heads of leading Chinese companies and investors recently, the prime minister said that Pakistan was keen to learn from China's experience in reforms, particularly in trade and agriculture.

PM Sharif said that Pakistan was looking towards China to seek support in every walk of life in a bid to ensures sustainable development. He also said the Chinese development was a model to emulate in fields of industry, trade, information technology, and agriculture.

Zhao Lijian said that the CPEC, as an important pilot project under Belt and Rod Initiative (BRI) had given a strong boost to Pakistan economic growth and livelihood improvement and added that it has delivered positive economic and social effects.

In the meeting, PM Sharif had also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for extending his support to Pakistan in shape of the multi-billion CPEC project, which he said was helping Pakistan to move forward.

The spokesperson said that China was ready to work with Pakistan to act on China-Pakistan leaders consensus, dovetail development strategy, increase experience sharing in state governance, advance high quality CPEC development, deepen cooperation in research areas, industries and agriculture side technologies and livelihood, in order to unleash CPEC's potential in accelerating growth and improving peoples well being.

"We will continue to support Chinese companies in investing and operating in Pakistan to realise win-win results and shared development," he added.