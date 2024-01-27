Open Menu

Chinese Companies To Help Upgrade Pakistan’s Agricultural Material Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Chinese companies to help upgrade Pakistan’s agricultural material industry

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A Chinese delegation led by Ningbo Feidoodoo E-commerce Company, the agricultural material e-commerce platform under IBI Guolian, visited Pakistan to explore collaboration opportunities with Pakistani agricultural material companies. 

The delegation held productive discussions with representatives from Auriga Group, Agrow Limited, NF Biotech, Sayban Group, etc., marking a significant milestone in China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation.

During the exchanges, Tang Zhao, cross-border e-commerce manager at Feidoodoo Company, emphasized Feidoodoo's development strategy based on industrial e-commerce and big data.

"Our company is committed to integrating cutting-edge technologies such as the internet, IoT, big data, and AI into the agricultural industry." Tang Zhao also recognized Pakistan's abundant arable land resources and the significance of agriculture as a crucial sector, envisioning promising potential for international agricultural trade in Pakistan.

Liu Bo, Director of Cross-border E-commerce Transactions at Feidoodoo Company, added, "Feidoodoo aims to establish long-term and stable partnerships with Pakistani agricultural companies.

With our expertise in digital systems, such as the platform aggregation model, intelligent supply chain, and cloud factory construction, we are well-positioned to support our Pakistani partners in overcoming operational challenges and driving comprehensive industry upgrades."

Abdul Sattar, Deputy General Manager of the R&D Department at Sayban Group, expressed the company's mission to provide high-quality products to farmers, contributing to the overall advancement of national agricultural development.

“We hope that through our cooperation with Feidoodoo, we can jointly promote the digital development of agriculture and contribute to the global sustainable development of agriculture with industrial internet technology.”

As a result of the Feidoodoo delegation's visit to Pakistan, they successfully established preliminary cooperation intentions with several Pakistani companies, paving the way for future collaborative endeavors in the agricultural sector.APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology China Agriculture Company Visit Ningbo Bo From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

14 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

14 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

14 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

14 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

15 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

15 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

15 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

15 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

15 hours ago

More Stories From World