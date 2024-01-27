Chinese Companies To Help Upgrade Pakistan’s Agricultural Material Industry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A Chinese delegation led by Ningbo Feidoodoo E-commerce Company, the agricultural material e-commerce platform under IBI Guolian, visited Pakistan to explore collaboration opportunities with Pakistani agricultural material companies.
The delegation held productive discussions with representatives from Auriga Group, Agrow Limited, NF Biotech, Sayban Group, etc., marking a significant milestone in China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation.
During the exchanges, Tang Zhao, cross-border e-commerce manager at Feidoodoo Company, emphasized Feidoodoo's development strategy based on industrial e-commerce and big data.
"Our company is committed to integrating cutting-edge technologies such as the internet, IoT, big data, and AI into the agricultural industry." Tang Zhao also recognized Pakistan's abundant arable land resources and the significance of agriculture as a crucial sector, envisioning promising potential for international agricultural trade in Pakistan.
Liu Bo, Director of Cross-border E-commerce Transactions at Feidoodoo Company, added, "Feidoodoo aims to establish long-term and stable partnerships with Pakistani agricultural companies.
With our expertise in digital systems, such as the platform aggregation model, intelligent supply chain, and cloud factory construction, we are well-positioned to support our Pakistani partners in overcoming operational challenges and driving comprehensive industry upgrades."
Abdul Sattar, Deputy General Manager of the R&D Department at Sayban Group, expressed the company's mission to provide high-quality products to farmers, contributing to the overall advancement of national agricultural development.
“We hope that through our cooperation with Feidoodoo, we can jointly promote the digital development of agriculture and contribute to the global sustainable development of agriculture with industrial internet technology.”
As a result of the Feidoodoo delegation's visit to Pakistan, they successfully established preliminary cooperation intentions with several Pakistani companies, paving the way for future collaborative endeavors in the agricultural sector.APP/asg
