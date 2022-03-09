UrduPoint.com

Chinese Company Delivers 800 Natural Gas Buses To Mexico

Published March 09, 2022

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co., Ltd. delivered 800 passenger buses powered by natural gas to Mexico on Tuesday, marking China's largest passenger bus export order to Mexico to date

HEFEI, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Anhui Ankai automobile Co., Ltd. delivered 800 passenger buses powered by natural gas to Mexico on Tuesday, marking China's largest passenger bus export order to Mexico to date.

The eco-friendly buses will run on natural gas and be put into use in Mexico's third-largest city of Monterrey. The vehicles are tailored to meet the local market demands in Monterrey, including its climate and traffic conditions.

They are equipped with Wi-Fi coverage and other intelligent systems, according to the company.

The growing global trend of low-carbon development has made buses powered by clean energy more and more popular in Mexico. Ankai has been exporting eco-friendly vehicles to Mexico since 2017.

Based in east China's Anhui Province, the company is a subsidiary of Chinese carmaker Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp. Ltd. (JAC Motors). It has exported products to nearly 100 countries and regions following its market strategy of going global.

