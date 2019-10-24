(@imziishan)

A Chinese company has discussed a plan to establish an iron factory in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCEZone), zone authorities have said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :A Chinese company has discussed a plan to establish an iron factory in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCEZone), zone authorities have said.

The discussion was held during a visit to the zone by a delegation from the Chinese company from China's Hebei Province, the SCEZone said in a statement on Wednesday, without revealing the name of the company.

The two sides discussed all aspects of establishing an iron factory in the Ain Sokhna district of Suez province, east of the Egyptian capital Cairo, it said.

The meeting tackled all the measures that should be taken by the Chinese side, including applying for licenses and registration of the company in the SCEZone authority.

Both sides also discussed the financial aspects and benefits of founding the factory, the statement added.

There is a Chinese industrial zone built in the SCEZone, which is run by Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA), a Chinese industrial developer.

The zone, home to some 67 industrial and logistic facilities, covers an area of 7.34 square km.

The TEDA's zone has completed the first phase of development of about 1.34 square km, and is currently working on the second phase that will cover an area of six square km.