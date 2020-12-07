UrduPoint.com
Chinese Company Says Secured About 500Mln For COVID-19 Vaccine Development, Production

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac has secured about $500 million to fund the development and production of its vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the company said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac has secured about $500 million to fund the development and production of its vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the company said on Monday.

The investor, Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, is an investment holding company specializing in pharmaceutical products, has made the investment in exchange for some 15 percent of the total equity interest of Sinovac's subsidiary, Sinovac Life Sciences, involved in developing the CoronaVac vaccine candidate.

"Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ... today announced that Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd. ("Sinovac LS") (formerly known as Sinovac Research and Development Co., Ltd.), a subsidiary of Sinovac, has secured approximately US$500 million in funding for further development, capacity expansion and manufacturing of the CoronaVac, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as well as conduct other development and operational activities," the company said in a statement.

According to Chairman, President and CEO of Sinovac Weidong Yin, the deal will also help the company improve its vaccine sales capabilities, expand into Asia, as well as develop and access new technologies.

Sinovac started developing its vaccine back in January immediately after the outbreak of then-unknown pneumonia disease, later named COVID-19, had been officially confirmed in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The vaccine has been approved for Phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and Chile, while the Phase 1 and 2 trials' results in China have shown that the vaccine is capable of inducing antibodies in over 90 percent of volunteers who received two doses.

