Chinese Company SenseTime Unveils Self-Developed Chatbot - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime on Monday unveiled self-developed chatbot SenseChat, media reported.

According to SenseTime co-founder and CEO, Xu Li, SenseChat will operate on the basis of the company's artificial intelligence model SenseNova, Chinese financial news outlet Cailian Press reported.

The chatbot presentation took place at a special SenseTime event, during which the developers demonstrated that SenseChat, as a natural language processing model with hundreds of billions of parameters, uses a large dataset for training and fully considers the context of the Chinese language, so it can better understand and process Chinese texts, including long and complex documents.