UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Company To Set Up Industrial Unit To Manufacture Agriculture Machinery In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:50 PM

Chinese company to set up industrial unit to manufacture agriculture machinery in Pakistan

A leading Chinese company, currently exporting agriculture machinery to Pakistan, has a plan to build a factory to manufacture machines and equipment to meet the growing demand of the local agriculture sector

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A leading Chinese company, currently exporting agriculture machinery to Pakistan, has a plan to build a factory to manufacture machines and equipment to meet the growing demand of the local agriculture sector.

"At present, the company is exporting agricultural machinery to Pakistan, and there is also an intention to build a factory in Pakistan. We have plans in this regard to build a factory, but we still need a comprehensive understanding of the market there," General Manager of Qingdao Hongzhu Agriculture Machinery Co. Ltd, Wu Hongzhu told Economic Daily-China Economic Net in interview on Tuesday.

Qingdao Hongzhu specializes in the production of potato machinery, and its products are exported to Russia, the United States, Canada, South Asia, Southeast Asia and other countries and regions.

He said the novel coronavirus epidemic had little effect on the company's international orders, adding, the orders from Pakistan, Japan and Syria were almost the same as last year, and there were no problems in logistics.

"We sold more than 200 agricultural machines in Pakistan last year, and we plan to double this year," he added.

Wu Hongzhu believed that the company's products were getting better and better in Pakistan. One of the reasons was that their products had been modified according to Pakistan's local cultivation model.

"Pakistani potatoes have a different cultivation pattern than our country's potatoes, which is similar to ours 20 years ago. For example, irrigation methods, Pakistan is generally not covered with plastic film, often flooded with water, and the size of potato ridges is different from China. In order to understand the local planting model, we will send technicians for improvement in the equipment," he added.

He informed that the company would also invite people from Pakistan to visit the planting model here and teach them advanced techniques that can increase production.

"With our soil-cultivator and planter, their potato output has increased to nearly double," he added.

Wu Hongzhu said his company also had plans for the next step, starting before they plant (to guide), to help in a series of aspects such as seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, etc.

"Last year our company's overall sales were about 200 million Yuan, and this year's growth of 30 % is no problem." When talking about the company's sales target this year, Wu Hongzhu is very optimistic. "This year we plan to start with product development and launch an intelligent large-scale joint harvesting machine reduces costs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Syria Water Russia China Canada Agriculture Company Visit Guide Qingdao Same Japan United States Market From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Firdous Ashiq Awan becomes top trend on Twitter

10 minutes ago

50 stranded Pakistanis left Colombo for home

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Cricket Board's new digital strategy sees ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan prays for speedy recover ..

2 minutes ago

Business Confidence in Pakistan: Scientific Tool t ..

29 minutes ago

Game on: Japan group offers retro consoles to coop ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.