Chinese construction expo opens in Vietnam

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The 2019 China Building Brand Show ( Vietnam ), hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce , kicked off here on Wednesday, featuring 43 Chinese companies.

Covering an area of 1,071 square meters, the five-day exhibition showcases advanced products and technologies of the companies from such localities as Guangdong, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Guizhou and Hebei operating mainly in the fields of construction, building materials, decorations, wood and woodwork, and sanitary ware.

Yao Yuli, the director of the Exhibition Services Division of the Trade Development Bureau under the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, told Xinhua that the exhibition aims to build a cooperation platform with Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, and to help more and more Chinese building materials companies go global.

Vietnam has always been an important market for Chinese building materials, and thanks to its fast-growing economy, demand for building materials is booming and business opportunities are huge, he said, adding that China's building materials not only fit the need of the Vietnamese market, but also have relatively low transportation costs, which makes them very competitive.

Tran Toan, director of Ngu Hanh Son Da Nang Stone Craft Company, said "Booths of Chinese companies at the exhibition are well-organized and focal, so they attract a big number of trade visitors." The Vietnamese company has exported stone products to China, and will attend fairs and exhibitions in China to expand its export market. "The Chinese market is extremely big," said Toan.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou Monalisa Bath Ware Company, whose main products include luxury bathtubs, showers, spa and sauna equipment, and swimming pools, is seeking business partners in Vietnam.

"We realize that there has been an increasingly bigger number of wealthy people in Vietnam. So we want to find Vietnamese dealers through this expo," said Chen Yingjun, the Chinese company's marketing director.

At a symposium held on the same day, participating companies conducted in-depth exchanges on how Chinese construction and building materials enterprises should better explore overseas markets, and promote Chinese products and brands.