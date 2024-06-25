Open Menu

Chinese Consul General In Jeddah Commends Successful Hajj Season

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Chinese Consul General in Jeddah commends successful Hajj season

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Jeddah Wang Qimin has praised the Saudi government's significant efforts in taking preventive and security measures during this year's Hajj season, and appreciation for the security, infrastructure, and health services provided, which contributed to a successful Hajj season.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, Wang Qimin said that 10,000 Chinese pilgrims performed Hajj seamlessly, and highlighted the exceptional services that facilitated the performance of the Hajj rituals in comfort and safety.

The China Islamic Association, established in 1955, also played an important role in managing the pilgrimage for Chinese pilgrims, contributing to the smooth execution of their Hajj journey.

Wang Qimin said: "For the past 69 years, the association has been organizing the journeys of Chinese pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah for Hajj and Umrah.

Throughout this time, multiple generations of Chinese pilgrims have personally witnessed the Kingdom's remarkable advancements in serving pilgrims, including significant improvements in infrastructure, health services, transportation systems, and logistics services."

