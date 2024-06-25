Chinese Consul General In Jeddah Commends Successful Hajj Season
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Jeddah Wang Qimin has praised the Saudi government's significant efforts in taking preventive and security measures during this year's Hajj season, and appreciation for the security, infrastructure, and health services provided, which contributed to a successful Hajj season.
In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, Wang Qimin said that 10,000 Chinese pilgrims performed Hajj seamlessly, and highlighted the exceptional services that facilitated the performance of the Hajj rituals in comfort and safety.
The China Islamic Association, established in 1955, also played an important role in managing the pilgrimage for Chinese pilgrims, contributing to the smooth execution of their Hajj journey.
Wang Qimin said: "For the past 69 years, the association has been organizing the journeys of Chinese pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah for Hajj and Umrah.
Throughout this time, multiple generations of Chinese pilgrims have personally witnessed the Kingdom's remarkable advancements in serving pilgrims, including significant improvements in infrastructure, health services, transportation systems, and logistics services."
Recent Stories
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
More Stories From World
-
Lithuanian president, Spanish king visit air force base10 minutes ago
-
"Moment We Shared" stays atop Chinese mainland daily box office10 minutes ago
-
Kenya police fire rubber bullets, tear gas at anti-tax protesters20 minutes ago
-
China premier calls to 'oppose decoupling' at economic forum30 minutes ago
-
Myanmar ethnic armed groups battle junta in west and north40 minutes ago
-
Chanel at fashion week without sacked designer Viard40 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says struck ammo depot in Russia1 hour ago
-
UN welcomes release of WikiLeaks founder Assange from UK detention1 hour ago
-
Assange will be 'a free man' after US court appearance: wife2 hours ago
-
Investigators comb wreckage after S. Korea lithium factory fire kills 232 hours ago
-
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Palestinian group's chief2 hours ago
-
Pakistan needs American investment in IT, energy, agriculture and mineral extraction: Masood Khan2 hours ago