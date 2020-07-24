Chinese Consulate in Houston Had Interest in COVID-19 Vaccine Research - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, was interested in stealing medical research on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from institutions in the area, a senior US State Department official said during a conference call on Friday.

"If you look at what happened with the corona outbreak in China in 2019, they have been very clear about their intent to be the first to market a vaccine and the medical connections here aren't lost on me...the medical connection in Houston is also pretty specific," the State Department official said.

A senior Justice Department official told reporters that the Chinese consulate in Houston was also engaged in economic espionage.

The official added that China has a broad network of individuals in more than 25 cities in the United States engaged in similar activity.

On Wednesday, the US State Department confirmed to Sputnik that it has ordered China to close by the end of the week its consulate in Houston over accusations that it has engaged for years in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the United States.

China has denied the accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law. China has also said that the United States has been inciting hatred toward Chinese nationals, resulting in multiple threats made to its embassy in Washington.