Open Menu

Chinese Contractors Helping To Bridge Kenya's Housing Deficit: Industry Source

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Chinese contractors helping to bridge Kenya's housing deficit: industry source

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Chinese contractors are boosting Kenya's quest to bridge the country's housing deficit, industry players said on Saturday.

Kenneth Mbae, the managing director of Centum Real Estate, an investment firm with operations in East Africa, told a financial forum in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya that the housing deficit in Kenya is in excess of 2 million units whereas the annual demand stands at 200,000 units.

"We have many Chinese developers participating in supplying the 50,000 units that are built every year by the property sector," Mbae said during the third Abojani economic empowerment conference.

The conference brought together more than 100 financial and investment experts to discuss ways to exploit investment opportunities in Kenya.

Mbae added that the Chinese contractors have been instrumental in getting many housing projects off the ground and supplying best-in-class technical skills, knowledge transfer, and bringing an upgrading in the construction skill set in the country.

He observed that many property developers also source construction materials from China in order to improve the quality and competitiveness of their housing units.

Related Topics

Africa China Nairobi Kenya From Industry Million Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From World