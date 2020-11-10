UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine Trials In Brazil Halted After 'Major Incident' - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:20 AM

Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine Trials in Brazil Halted After 'Major Incident' - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Brazil National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) has temporarily halted trials of the Coronavac coronavirus vaccine of China's Sinovac lab in connection with a "serious incident," Globo reported.

"National Health Surveillance Agency ANVISA has temporarily suspended human testing of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac due to 'a serious adverse effect,'" the publication said, citing Anvisa's statement.

Anvisa was notified of a serious side effect in one of people taking part in the trials on October 29, according to a statement quoted by the media, but details of the incident were not provided.

"Serious incidents" are defined as death or potentially fatal effects, disability, hospitalization, transmission of infection through a medical device, or a clinically significant event.

Related Topics

China Brazil October Media Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor visibility warning

5 hours ago

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

7 hours ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

7 hours ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

7 hours ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

7 hours ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.