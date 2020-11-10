Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine Trials in Brazil Halted After 'Major Incident' - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Brazil National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) has temporarily halted trials of the Coronavac coronavirus vaccine of China's Sinovac lab in connection with a "serious incident," Globo reported.

"National Health Surveillance Agency ANVISA has temporarily suspended human testing of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac due to 'a serious adverse effect,'" the publication said, citing Anvisa's statement.

Anvisa was notified of a serious side effect in one of people taking part in the trials on October 29, according to a statement quoted by the media, but details of the incident were not provided.

"Serious incidents" are defined as death or potentially fatal effects, disability, hospitalization, transmission of infection through a medical device, or a clinically significant event.