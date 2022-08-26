Chinese Court Upholds Death Penalty for US Citizen Sentenced for Murder - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province on Thursday rejected an appeal of US citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen and upheld the death sentence for the intentional homicide of his girlfriend, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

According to the report, the court reviewed the case at a public hearing and ruled that the evidence provided by the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court was genuine and sufficient, the trial was legal, and the punishment was appropriate for the crime committed.

The ruling was handed over to the Supreme People's Court of China for approval, CCTV said.

In April, Abdulmateen was sentenced to capital punishment for the intentional homicide of a 21-year-old Chinese woman, Chen. According to the Ningbo Court, the defendant met Chen in 2019 and started dating her after lying that he was not married. On May 21, Chen repeatedly tried to break up with Abdulmateen, but he refused and threatened her. On June 14, 2021, the defendant stabbed Chen in the neck and face with a folding knife near a bus stop in the Chinese city of Ningbo.