Chinese courts crack down on food crime

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese courts have dealt hard blows to food and drug crimes to safeguard people's lives and health, said Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) Wednesday.

From the beginning of 2014 to June 2019, courts nationwide concluded about 16,000 criminal cases concerning the production and sale of toxic and hazardous food, and 10,000 cases involving substandard food, said Zhou while delivering a report on strengthening criminal trials at the ongoing bimonthly session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

During this period, 22,000 cases of producing and selling fake and inferior drugs, as well as substandard medical equipment, were concluded, Zhou said.

The SPC president also vowed to impose severe punishment on those found guilty of committing food and drug crimes in accordance with the law, accurately handle cases related to unauthorized imported generic drugs and put the vaccine administration law into effect.