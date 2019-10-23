UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Courts Crack Down On Food Crime

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:59 PM

Chinese courts crack down on food crime

Chinese courts have dealt hard blows to food and drug crimes to safeguard people's lives and health, said Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese courts have dealt hard blows to food and drug crimes to safeguard people's lives and health, said Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) Wednesday.

From the beginning of 2014 to June 2019, courts nationwide concluded about 16,000 criminal cases concerning the production and sale of toxic and hazardous food, and 10,000 cases involving substandard food, said Zhou while delivering a report on strengthening criminal trials at the ongoing bimonthly session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

During this period, 22,000 cases of producing and selling fake and inferior drugs, as well as substandard medical equipment, were concluded, Zhou said.

The SPC president also vowed to impose severe punishment on those found guilty of committing food and drug crimes in accordance with the law, accurately handle cases related to unauthorized imported generic drugs and put the vaccine administration law into effect.

Related Topics

Drugs China Sale June Congress Criminals 2019 Court

Recent Stories

UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather intern ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

38 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

45 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.