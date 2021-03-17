UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese COVID-19 Drug Candidate Undergoes Clinical Trials In U.S.

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:43 PM

Chinese COVID-19 drug candidate undergoes clinical trials in U.S.

A Chinese COVID-19 drug candidate is undergoing clinical trials in the United States after receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the drugmaker said on Wednesday

SHANGHAI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) A Chinese COVID-19 drug candidate is undergoing clinical trials in the United States after receiving approval from the U.S. food and Drug Administration (FDA), the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Clinical research permits for the drug, coded DC402234, were sought from both China's National Medical Products Administration and the U.S. FDA in July 2020, the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica of the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS), the major developer of the drug, said in a statement.

Researchers commenced phase-1 clinical trials for the drug on Monday at a clinical research center of New Jersey-based Frontage Laboratories, Inc., according to the institute.

The drug is a novel compound designed and synthesized based on the crystal structure of the coronavirus' main protease, a key enzyme that plays a pivotal role in mediating viral replication and transcription.

Preclinical research showed that the compound exhibited potent inhibitory activity against the protease and good antiviral activity in cell culture.

Good pharmacokinetic properties -- how a drug is absorbed and moves through the body, and its safety in animal trials -- also suggested the potential for further clinical tests, the statement read.

The results were reported in a paper titled "Structure-based design of antiviral drug candidates targeting the SARS-CoV-2 main protease," published as the cover story for the journal Science in June 2020.

The patented drug was jointly developed by researchers from the ShanghaiTech University and the Wuhan Institute of Virology under the CAS.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Shanghai United States June July 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

About 51 pc up-gradation work of Skardu-Jaglot Roa ..

29 seconds ago

CTD arrests two terror suspects in lahore

31 seconds ago

Russian Defense Minister Expresses Concern Over Te ..

32 seconds ago

UK Minister Says Probe 'Premature' Into Gov't Hand ..

36 seconds ago

Russia's Soyuz-2 Rocket With Updated Design Instal ..

3 minutes ago

March 23 - a day of reinvigorating national resolv ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.