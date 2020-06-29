UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Approval For Military Use

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Approval for Military Use

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese biotech company CanSino has been approved to be used exclusively by the Chinese military, the company said in a public statement issued to investors through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday.

"Our company gladly announces that the Ad5-nCoV vaccine jointly developed with the Institute of Bioengineering under the academy of Military Medical Sciences received approval from the Health Bureau of Logistics Support Department of the Central Military Commission on June 25 to become a special need drug for the military," the statement said.

The statement added that the validity of the approval was one year and stressed that the vaccine was to be used exclusively for the Chinese military and could not be used for wide vaccination without approval from the Central Military Commission.

According to the statement, the company completed its second phase of the clinical trials for its vaccine on June 11, and the results were found to be positive concerning the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

As the global COVID-19 death toll topped 500,000, a number of biotech companies from different countries have been rushing to complete an effective vaccine against the deadly new virus.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange China Company Hong Kong June From

Recent Stories

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

44 seconds ago

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

46 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

57 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

57 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

1 hour ago

Gold price increases Rs1600 to Rs104,400 per tola ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.