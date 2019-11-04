UrduPoint.com
Chinese Cracks 94,000 Cases Of Telecom Fraud In Campaign

Chinese police have cracked 94,000 cases of telecom fraud in a special campaign that lasted from June to October this year, an increase of 30.3 percent over the same period of last year, according to the Ministry of Public Security

Chinese police have cracked 94,000 cases of telecom fraud in a special campaign that lasted from June to October this year, an increase of 30.3 percent over the same period of last year, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

On a monthly basis, the number of telecom fraud cases has dropped for five consecutive months this year, Vice Minister Du Hangwei said at a meeting on the campaign.

The number of fugitives captured during the campaign period increased 40 percent year on year, Du said.

Police also busted 491 groups for scams involving "unfreezing national assets" and 2,981 groups for offering fraudulent loans.

Du vowed that police will continue to adopt traditional means as well as new technologies to keep cracking down on these new types of crimes.

