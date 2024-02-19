Open Menu

Chinese Culinary Contest Wows Egyptian Enthusiasts

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Chinese culinary contest wows Egyptian enthusiasts

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) In the festive air of the Chinese Spring Festival, an annual Chinese Cuisine Culinary Competition has concluded in Cairo.

The final race of this year's contest, themed "Chinese Taste Night," was held Saturday night in a hotel with 18 Chinese food lovers and professional chefs from across Egypt cooking two dishes on site for judges to score on skills and tastes.

One of the two dishes is designated as Hot Spicy Boiled Beef (Shui Zhu Niu Rou), a classic dish from Sichuan cuisine.

In the final, a first-prize winner, three second-prize winners, and six third prizes were selected.

The race was organized by the Chinese Cultural Center in Cairo and Soluxe Cairo Hotel as part of the celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year.

The event offered an opportunity to let more local people experience, in person, the charm and profoundness of Chinese cuisines, and finalists were chosen from 50 signed-up Egyptians, said Shao Bin, deputy director of the China Cultural Center in Cairo.

