Chinese culture shared treasure of compatriots across Taiwan Strait: mainland spokesperson

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that Chinese culture is a shared treasure among compatriots across the Taiwan Strait when asked about the popularity of the mainland-made video game "Black Myth: Wukong" in Taiwan.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, attributed the game's popularity on the island to its artistic merits and familiarity among Taiwan players as it draws inspiration from the classic Chinese novel "Journey to the West."

Citing several Chinese culture-based video games released by Taiwan companies that have been well received by young people across the Taiwan Strait, Chen said this proves the long-standing and profound Chinese culture is a shared treasure of compatriots on both sides of the Strait.

Industry data showed that the mainland's self-developed games generated overseas sales revenue of 8.55 billion U.S. Dollars and actual revenue of 147.3 billion Yuan (about 20.7 billion U.S. dollars) in the domestic market in the first half of this year, said Chen, adding the figures indicate a sound growth momentum.

"We welcome Taiwan youth to participate in the development of the mainland's gaming industry and support closer exchanges and cooperation between the gaming industries on both sides of the Strait," Chen said.