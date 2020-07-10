Chinese Customs Found COVID-19 on Packaging of Frozen Shrimps Imported From Ecuador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Chinese customs authority found COVID-19 on packages of frozen white South American prawns imported from Ecuador, Bi Kexin, the director of the food import and export safety bureau of the Chinese customs department, said on Friday.

"On July 3, the customs office of Dalian city took samples from a container of frozen South American white prawns produced by an Ecuadorian company; tests for COVID-19 from three packages were positive," the official said at a press conference.

On the same day, Xiamen customs also found positive samples of COVID-19 on two packages of prawns imported from Ecuador.

However, samples taken from the prawns themselves and from inside the package tested negative for the disease.

Experts from the Chinese customs issued a warning of the possible threat of COVID-19 contamination inside containers of three Ecuadorean companies, as well as their product packages. The customs office decided to temporarily revoke the licenses of the three companies in China and ban their imports to the country.