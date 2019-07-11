UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Customs Intercepts 1,550 Human Placental Extract Injections

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Chinese customs intercepts 1,550 human placental extract injections

Customs officers in north China's Tianjin Municipality seized 1,550 human placental extract injections this year, the customs said Thursday

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Customs officers in north China's Tianjin Municipality seized 1,550 human placental extract injections this year, the customs said Thursday.

The injections, totaling 3,100 milliliters, were found by the customs officers in postal packages and personal luggage.

Human placental extract injections are biological products, which need special quarantine certificates and approval when entering or exiting the country, according to the customs.

Human placental extract has become popular in recent years in China, as it has been claimed to boost immunity and improve one's looks.

Many consumers have been found illegal ways to purchase human placental extract injections, however, those that have not been quarantined might carry pathogens including hepatitis or HIV, posing a risk to consumers.

Related Topics

China Immunity Tianjin

Recent Stories

Bollywood music composer misses Atif Aslam’s voi ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate newly sworn-in Greek PM

17 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Sharqi highlights key role of ‘Emira ..

17 minutes ago

Australia struggle to 27-3 against England in Worl ..

5 minutes ago

European Commission Says Proposed Steps on Turkey' ..

5 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, p ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.