Chinese customs intercepts 69 ivory products

(@FahadShabbir)

Customs police in north China's Shanxi Province said Tuesday that they have intercepted 69 ivory products in the first half of 2019

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Customs police in north China's Shanxi Province said Tuesday that they have intercepted 69 ivory products in the first half of 2019.

The Customs of Taiyuan, capital of Shanxi, said from January to June, customs police officers investigated 10 cases related to endangered species products smuggling.

A total of 69 ivory products, weighing 1.8 kg, seven red coral products, weighing over 335 grams and three giant clam products, most of which came from Africa, Southeast Asia and Japan, have been seized, according to the customs.

The Chinese government suspended imports of ivory and all ivory products in 2015 and ended commercial processing and sales of ivory at the end of 2017.