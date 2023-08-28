Open Menu

Chinese Customs Seize 114 Ivory Products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Chinese customs seize 114 ivory products

Customs authorities in north China's Shanxi Province have recently intercepted 114 ivory products

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Customs authorities in north China's Shanxi Province have recently intercepted 114 ivory products.

The ivory items, weighing nearly 2.1 kg, and four red coral products, weighing 70 grams, were seized in inbound parcels, according to the local airport customs in Taiyuan, the provincial capital.

China suspended imports of ivory and ivory products in 2015 and ended related commercial processing and sales at the end of 2017 as part of its commitment to protecting wild animals.

Related Topics

China Taiyuan 2017 2015 Airport

Recent Stories

Growth of national Olympic Movement was driven by ..

Growth of national Olympic Movement was driven by contributions of distinguished ..

44 seconds ago
 Social activist calls for joint efforts for needy ..

Social activist calls for joint efforts for needy people

1 minute ago
 PTI's Lahore senior vice president joins IPP

PTI's Lahore senior vice president joins IPP

2 minutes ago
 Flood funding for Pakistan is more or less on trac ..

Flood funding for Pakistan is more or less on track: UN Resident Coordinator

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber demands cut in power tariff

Lahore Chamber demands cut in power tariff

2 minutes ago
 Journey to progress pivoted on adherence to good g ..

Journey to progress pivoted on adherence to good governance principles: Sami Sae ..

1 minute ago
12 POs arrested, arms recovered

12 POs arrested, arms recovered

1 minute ago
 China proposes 8 tasks to ensure food security

China proposes 8 tasks to ensure food security

1 minute ago
 China mulls improving system for small-scale value ..

China mulls improving system for small-scale value-added tax payers

1 minute ago
 Energy Ministry finalizes proposals about electric ..

Energy Ministry finalizes proposals about electricity bills, to present in cabin ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah to host first Gulf-Iraq Business Forum 26–27 September

31 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurship included in national single curri ..

Entrepreneurship included in national single curriculum of Pakistan

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World