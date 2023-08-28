Chinese customs seize 114 ivory products

(@FahadShabbir)

Customs authorities in north China's Shanxi Province have recently intercepted 114 ivory products

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Customs authorities in north China's Shanxi Province have recently intercepted 114 ivory products.

The ivory items, weighing nearly 2.1 kg, and four red coral products, weighing 70 grams, were seized in inbound parcels, according to the local airport customs in Taiyuan, the provincial capital.

China suspended imports of ivory and ivory products in 2015 and ended related commercial processing and sales at the end of 2017 as part of its commitment to protecting wild animals.