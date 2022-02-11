UrduPoint.com

Chinese Customs Sends Back Over 77 Tonnes Of Solid Waste

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 04:53 PM

The customs authority of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region said on Thursday that it recently refused the entry of 77.48 tonnes of solid waste into the country

The waste was declared at customs as zinc oxide powder, but the relevant departments identified the substance as solid waste, according to the customs office in the coastal city of Fangchenggang in Guangxi.

Customs at Qinzhou Port also seized 50.4 tonnes of solid waste recently, and subsequent procedures for dealing with the waste are underway. Chinese law prohibits the entry of solid waste into the country.

