Chinese Dairy Giant Mengniu Sees Profit, Revenue Growth In 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited reported an operating profit of 6.17 billion Yuan (about 870 million U.S. Dollars) in 2023, up 13.8 percent year on year, the company said in its annual report.
The company's revenue totaled 98.62 billion yuan last year, marking a year-on-year increase of 6.5 percent, according to the report.
Its liquid milk business contributed 82.07 billion yuan in revenue, followed by contributions from ice cream, cheese and milk powder businesses.
China's dairy industry faced challenges such as a short-term slowdown in growth and declining raw milk prices in 2023 but demands for dairy products remain resilient thanks to rising public awareness of nutrition and health in the post-pandemic era, according to the company.
Recent Stories
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
More Stories From World
-
China's Xi meets US business executives in Beijing1 minute ago
-
AFP 0900 GMT News Advisory1 minute ago
-
Mainland urges Taiwan to return to 1992 Consensus to resume dialogue12 minutes ago
-
Asia remains attractive destination for global investment12 minutes ago
-
Vietnam faces high risk of animal-to-human disease infection12 minutes ago
-
China congratulates Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye on election win41 minutes ago
-
Medvedev, Alcaraz and Sinner through in Miami42 minutes ago
-
FIA Commercial Banking Circle conduct operations against Hawala, Hundi business1 hour ago
-
Almost one child in six is cyberbullied: WHO Europe1 hour ago
-
Sweden aims to boost plastic recycling with giant plant2 hours ago
-
Olympic flame to burn near Louvre during Paris Games: source2 hours ago
-
5.7-magnitude quake hits 178 km WSW of Port Orford, Oregon -- USGS2 hours ago