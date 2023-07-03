Open Menu

Chinese Defense Head, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Meet In Chinese Capital - Beijing

Published July 03, 2023

Chinese Defense Head, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Meet in Chinese Capital - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu has held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov in Beijing, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov in Beijing on July 3," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the minister expressed the hope that China will expand cooperation with the Russian Navy to jointly contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region and across the world, the statement read.

The Russian navy commander-in-chief, in turn, told the Chinese defense head during the meeting that Russia attaches great importance to the strengthening of cooperation between the military of the two countries, as quoted by the Chinese ministry.

Russia is also ready to expand contacts with the Chinese Navy at all levels and conduct joint exercises and patrols, Yevmenov was quoted as saying.

